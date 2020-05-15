 

Keystone High School Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian

Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

keystoneKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

VALEDICTORIAN: Paige Cotton

Keystone HS Valedictorian

Parents: Jerry and Vicki Cotton

Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Soccer, Track & Field, Marching Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Pit Band and Stage Crew for Musicals

Other School Activities: National Honor Society, Clarion County Youth Council, Keystone Youth Education Association, Student Government, Senior Class Co-Secretary

Plans: Attend Grove City College – Dual major in Elementary Education and Middle-Level English and Science

SALUTATORIAN: Andrew Lauer

Keystone HS Salutatorian

Parents: Chad and Lori Lauer

Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Basketball, Baseball

Other School Activities: National Honor Society

Plans: Attend Penn State Behrend – Major in engineering


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

