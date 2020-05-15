Keystone High School Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

VALEDICTORIAN: Paige Cotton

Parents: Jerry and Vicki Cotton

Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Soccer, Track & Field, Marching Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Pit Band and Stage Crew for Musicals

Other School Activities: National Honor Society, Clarion County Youth Council, Keystone Youth Education Association, Student Government, Senior Class Co-Secretary

Plans: Attend Grove City College – Dual major in Elementary Education and Middle-Level English and Science

SALUTATORIAN: Andrew Lauer

Parents: Chad and Lori Lauer

Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Basketball, Baseball

Other School Activities: National Honor Society

Plans: Attend Penn State Behrend – Major in engineering

