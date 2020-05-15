THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Keystone High School Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
VALEDICTORIAN: Paige Cotton
Parents: Jerry and Vicki Cotton
Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Soccer, Track & Field, Marching Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Pit Band and Stage Crew for Musicals
Other School Activities: National Honor Society, Clarion County Youth Council, Keystone Youth Education Association, Student Government, Senior Class Co-Secretary
Plans: Attend Grove City College – Dual major in Elementary Education and Middle-Level English and Science
SALUTATORIAN: Andrew Lauer
Parents: Chad and Lori Lauer
Athletics/Extra-Curricular: Basketball, Baseball
Other School Activities: National Honor Society
Plans: Attend Penn State Behrend – Major in engineering
