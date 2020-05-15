Redbank Valley School District to Hold Drive-In Graduation Ceremony at Redbank Valley Park

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Valley School District has announced plans for a drive-in graduation ceremony this year.

According to High School Principal Amy Rupp, Redbank Valley High School will host its commencement exercises on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Park, with an alternate rain date set for June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

“We wanted to create an experience that complies with the current COVID-19 restrictions and provides a meaningful ceremony to celebrate our seniors,” Rupp stated in a letter to the community.

Each senior will be given tickets for two cars: one car for the senior and family members, and another ticket for an extra car for additional family.

The seniors will be staged in their family car in a designated area near the stage.

Families are being encouraged to decorate their cars with positive and inspirational messages and/or school spirit. The additional guests (with tickets) will be directed to parking behind the graduates with visual and audio access.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed so that those who cannot attend will be able to watch from home.

According to Rupp, the ceremony will mirror a traditional ceremony and will include a public address system, as well as a radio station to be able to transmit the audio to all vehicles.

There will be speeches by the principal, a guest speaker, the valedictorian, and the salutatorian. At the conclusion of the speeches, students will be recognized one at a time to walk across the stage where they will receive their diploma, with social distancing guidelines taken into account. Photos will be taken on the stage, and students will then return to their vehicles.

After the students receive their diploma, a police and fire escort will lead them out of the park.

The community is also being encouraged to creatively support the seniors all over the county.

“We would love to see signs of support and congratulations for the class of 2020 on business signs, billboards, churches, and front yards. We want our seniors to see that our community loves and supports them, and we hope that they see signs of that everywhere they look as they drive to graduation!” Rupp said.

She also noted that the decision not to delay commencement until the summer was a difficult one.

“The possibility of having a traditional graduation is highly unlikely, and we wanted to make sure that our seniors had a memorable experience to celebrate their academic careers, their hard work, and their dedication to Redbank Valley High School,” Rupp stated.

“We believe that with the support of our community and the positivity of our parents, these students will enjoy an experience that no other graduating class from Redbank Valley High School has. Safety has also been at the forefront of all of our decisions, which is why we have decided to have graduation this way.

“We decided to host this at Redbank Valley Park to enable to the students to graduate in their community. We are working as hard as we can to create the most memorable experience for our Seniors because they deserve nothing less than excellence.”

She also noted that while the ceremony may be a little different, the pride in the graduates and the hope for the future remain.

“To the graduating class of 2020, you are loved and appreciated by all of the educators that helped you get to this point. You have earned a chance to be celebrated and to have your moment on the stage. We all know that you will go do great things in our society and that the world will be a better place because of the class of 2020!”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.