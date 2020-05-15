Scenic Rivers YMCA Announces 2020 Summer Day Camp Registration

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA will be operating Summer Day Camp for youth ages 6-12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning May 26. Registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp is now open through the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA.

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children ages 6-12. Theme weeks provide fun, new adventures each week.

Registration

A drive through registration will be held on Sunday, May 17, at the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The YMCA will be holding a contest for youth ages 6-12 for a free week of camp for two kids. Details will be provided at the drive through registration. Camp materials can be picked up or filled out registration materials may be dropped off on May 17. The first 25 kids to go through the drive through will receive ice cream treats.

The Clarion County YMCA Regisration Event will include a food truck from Benvenuti’s Pizza. Families can purchase pizza, calzones, strombolis, garlic knots and more.

Registration forms are available at www.campcoffman.com/resources.

The YMCA follows all recommendations by the CDC, Y-USA and the American Camp Association with regards to cleaning and sanitation during the COVID-19 crisis. A list of precautions the YMCA will take for Summer Day Camp is available at www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp.

2020 Camp Coffman Theme Weeks Include:

Early Bird Camp Week: May 26-29

School is out and it’s time to kick off summer a little early. This four day week will be our camp kick-off week. If horses, zip lining, hiking, fishing and boating are your thing, there will be plenty of it. And don’t forget arts and crafts. Camp is in full swing a week early this year.

Week 1 – June 1-5 ALOHA SUMMER Let’s kick off our first week of camp with learning about the Hawaiian culture. We will learn the native dance and make Hawaiian themed crafts. It’s sure to be a great summer with a Hawaiian kick-off party! FIELD TRIP: YMCA Swimming Pool (tentative) Week 2 – June 8-12 – TREASURE HUNTERS Become a detective and unveil the mystery of our day camp. Put on your pirate captain hat and follow your map to find a treasure. Enjoy a scavenger hunt and figure out the hidden codes to unlock the riddles. FIELD TRIP: Urban Air ($25) (tentative)

Week 3 – June 15-19 – SPORTS OF ALL SORTS This sports themed week is all about finding which sport you were born to love. We will get active and play field games that will energize your body, mind and spirit. There will be games, challenges, and we’ll engage in an exciting Nerf war! FIELD TRIP: Olympic Fun Center ($20) (tentative) Week 4 – June 22-26 – SUPER SLIMEY Unleash your imagination in a world of slime! Enjoy experiments and activities with everyone’s favorite super gooey substance – SLIME! FIELD TRIP: Clarion Planetarium and Clarion County YMCA (tentative)

Week 5 – June 29 – July 3 (Closed July 4) HOLIDAY HOOPLA Experience all of the holidays in one week. It will feel like a party each day. Trick or Treat by dressing in your favorite costume. We will celebrate Christmas in July. Make a Valentine to spread some love. Go on an adventurous Easter Egg Hunt. This exciting week will end with a big red, white and blue bash. FIELD TRIP: Titusville Roller Rink (tentative) Week 6 – July 6-10 – COLOR EXPLOSION Join us for an exciting week of color and creativity. Campers will compete in fun and wacky challenges. Campers will watch colors explode as they create tie dye shirts. Join us this week to add amazing color across camp. FIELD TRIP: Zone 28 ($20) (tentative)

Week 7 – July 13 – 17 Campers vs. Counselor This week the campers will face off against the counselors. It will be a fun and exciting week of games like Minute to win-it, tug of war, kick ball, and more. The score will be kept all week and we will reveal the winner at the end of the week. FIELD TRIP: Conservation District Two Mile Run County Park Week 8 – July 20 – 28 – INTERNATIONAL EXPLORER Have you ever been to another country? Do you wonder what it is like in other places around the world? This week we will “travel” all around the world learning about other cultures through games, art and foods. Let’s see what this week has to offer. FIELD TRIP: Erie Zoo (tentative)

Week 9 – July 27 – 31 – AQUAPALOOZA Ready…Set…Let’s get wet! Join in on a water balloon toss, water relay games, or fun in the sprinklers. Get creative with water color painting. We can’t wait for the “anything floats” day when we experiment with what floats or sinks. Don’t float away before joining our Aquapalooza. FIELD TRIP: Clarion Outdoor Swimming Pool (tentative) Week 10 – August 3 – 7 – FULL STEAM AHEAD Explore your architectural and engineering potential along with some creativity when you participate in a variety of STEAM activities. We have the blueprint for your summer camp success. You’ll enjoy activities such as paper airplane construction, bridge building, structure design, and so much more. FIELD TRIP: Carnegie Science Center ($15) (tentative)

Week 11 – August 10 – 14 – BLAST FROM THE PAST Soar through the ages with music, dance and activities. Dress in your favorite 70s peace and love outfits, rock out in the 80s, and let’s go grunge in the 90s. FIELD TRIP: Morrison Park & Bowling 1 – 3 pm (tentative) Week 12 – August 17 – 21 – Spirit Week “The Y’s Got Talent” Let your inner performer shine at Camp Coffman. Find your moment in the spotlight and shine bright. We will have a lip sync challenge, and a dance-off, plus improve skits and a talent show. FIELD TRIP: Wagon Trails

*Field trips every Friday.

Field trips are held every Friday. This year campers will visit Urban Air Trampoline Park, Carnegie Science Center, Farmer’s Inn & Beartown Rocks, Two Mile Run County Park, Waldameer, Hasson Heights Dek Hockey and swimming, Titusville Bowling Alley, Port Farm, and Clarion Pool. All field trips are tentative based on the opening of each field trip location. Alternate field trips will be planned if the planned activities are not available.

Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, Pa.

Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential. The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA. Transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA child care centers.

Summer Day Camp fees are comparable to child care costs. YMCA Members pay just $121.00 for a five day week or $95.00 for a three day week. Non-member fees are $148.00 for a five day week and $121.00 for a three day week. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care and transportation are included in the weekly fee.

For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram.

Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and Younger Days Child Care.

