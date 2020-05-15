THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Don’t Miss This Tee Time Special at Wanango Country Club
Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
RENO, Pa. – This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 2:00 p.m. play 18 with a cart for just $35 at Wanango Country Club!
Wanango Country Club is open to the public.
Call the Golf Shop at 814-676-8133 Extension 1 to book a time.
Check out wanangocountryclub.com for 2020 membership options including the new Social Membership plan.
