Teen Caught Driving Vehicle With Stolen License Plate Faces Hearing on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen is facing a hearing next week on charges related to an incident where he was caught driving an unregistered vehicle with a stolen license plate in Knox.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old Richard Henry Smith III, of Bruin, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, on the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Knox in early March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:49 p.m. on March 7, Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, observed a blue 1999 Dodge Durango heading west on West Railroad Street, and noted the vehicle’s registration came back as “Tag Only Record.”

Chief Bowen initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Richard Smith III.

According to the complaint, Smith stated he did not have permission to use the registration plate on the vehicle, which he reported belonged to a known woman.

He also reportedly admitted to putting the plate on the vehicle, and stated he does not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle did not have a current registration or insurance.

Chief Bowen later spoke to the known woman who stated she was not aware Smith had possession of her registration plate and added that he was not authorized to use it, the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed against Smith through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on April 15.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.