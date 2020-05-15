Yellow Phase Orders Updated to Include 13 Additional Counties Moving on May 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Thursday, the yellow phase orders were amended to include 13 counties moving to the yellow phase at 12:01 a.m. on May 15.

Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.

The 13 counties join 24 counties that moved into the yellow phase on May 8: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

An announcement on additional counties is anticipated on May 15.

The Governor’s amended order can be found here.

The Secretary of Health’s amended order can be found here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.