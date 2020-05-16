A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 68. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

