Avanell Jean Pollock, 81, of Parker passed away late Thursday evening (05-14-20) at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa. following a period of declining health.

Born in Porter Twp., Clarion Co. on October 27, 1938, she was daughter of late Arthur Glenn and Bernice Pence Henry.

She was married to William Daryl Pollock on June 18, 1966, and he survives.

Avanell graduated from Redbank Valley High School and Clarion State Teachers College (now University), She then taught elementary education at the Fairview-Township Karns City School District. From 1960 to 1967 she taught fourth and fifth grades in both the former Bruin school and later at the Chicora building.

She was a member of Faith Community Church at Bruin where she was a Sunday School teacher and also served on the board of trustees.

Avanell served Parker Township as an Auditor for thirty-three years, as well as being a Girl Scout leader at Bruin for many years.

In addition to husband, she is survived by following children: Daryla (Greg) Shreckengost of Kittanning, Melanie (Mark) Claypoole of Ford City, Karen Pollock of Parker, and Jennifer Pollock of Elizabethtown, Pa.; grandchildren: Kodie (Courtney) Claypoole of Kittanning, Ciara (Tim) Irons of New Bethlehem, and Amber (Andrew) Danielson of Strattenville; two great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Evelyn Irons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Rudell and Road Henry.

Per guidelines by CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health, family visitation will be Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 Wayne Ave., Parker with Graveside Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Monday at Leatherwood Pres. Cemetery in Porter Twp., Clarion Co with burial to follow service.

