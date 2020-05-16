Clarion County Getting $530,000 Water System Upgrade

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania American Water announced today the start of construction to replace more than 4,100 feet of aging water main in Clarion County to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $530,000.

“Pennsylvania American Water is replacing small, aging water mains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Pennsylvania American Water Northwest Senior Manager of Field Operations Jon Natale. “The new larger mains will improve reliability and flows for firefighting.”

Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest approximately $4 million in Clarion County during 2020 to replace aging and undersized water mains and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.

On Monday, May 18, Pennsylvania American Water contractors will begin upgrading water mains in the following areas of Clarion County:

2nd Avenue in Clarion Borough

North 8th Avenue in Clarion Borough

Lyson Street in Sligo Borough

The 2020 system investment also includes upgrades to aging lift stations in Pennsylvania American Water’s Clarion and Paint-Elk wastewater systems. These upgrades will improve the reliability and safety of the stations.

“Economic impact studies demonstrate that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy, and Pennsylvania American Water is on pace to invest $362 million in infrastructure improvements statewide this year,” Natale continued.

“This means that even during these unprecedented times, Pennsylvania American Water is supporting approximately 5,610 jobs in 2020 through its continued investments.”

Completion of these installation projects is expected in late June. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Company employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers’ safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or

contractors. If you have a question, visit our website or call us at 1-800-565-7292.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.

Final paving restoration is expected to occur approximately three months after pipe installation, weather permitting. Any final paving not completed before the start of winter weather conditions will resume as weather permits the following spring. These projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

