Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolaty Banana Cream Pie

Serve this homemade cream pie with a glass of Chardonnay!

Chocolaty Banana Cream Pie

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 – 9-inch pastry shell, baked

2 medium firm bananas, sliced

1 cup whipped topping

Chocolate curls and additional sliced bananas

Directions

~In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, salt, and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla.

~Pour half of the filling into pastry shell. Top with sliced bananas and remaining filling. Refrigerate for three to four hours.

~Garnish with whipped topping. Decorate with chocolate curls and additional bananas.

