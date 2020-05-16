 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolaty Banana Cream Pie

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this homemade cream pie with a glass of Chardonnay!

Chocolaty Banana Cream Pie

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1/3 cup baking cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups milk
3 tablespoons butter
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 – 9-inch pastry shell, baked
2 medium firm bananas, sliced
1 cup whipped topping
Chocolate curls and additional sliced bananas

Directions

~In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, salt, and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla.

~Pour half of the filling into pastry shell. Top with sliced bananas and remaining filling. Refrigerate for three to four hours.

~Garnish with whipped topping. Decorate with chocolate curls and additional bananas.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

