Emergency Crews Respond to Crash in Clarion Township

Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9052CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision in Clarion Township on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a two-vehicle accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Friday, May 15, on U.S. 322, near the the intersection with Emerson Way, in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Crews cleared the scene at 3:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

