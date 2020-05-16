Emergency Crews Respond to Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision in Clarion Township on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a two-vehicle accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Friday, May 15, on U.S. 322, near the the intersection with Emerson Way, in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Crews cleared the scene at 3:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

