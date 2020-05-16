Area Woman Charged With Falsely Reporting Stolen Vehicle Faces Hearing on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman who allegedly conspired with another person to falsely report that a vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash is facing a hearing on Tuesday.



According to court documents, 54-year-old Jodie Marie Marshall, of Parker, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

She faces the following charges:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:51 on January 24, Blake Masemer called the Clarion-based State Police and reported that his 2019 Jeep was stolen from a property on Haley Lane, in Perry Township, Clarion County, sometime between 6:00 a.m. on January 22 and 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

According to the complaint, through investigation, it was found that the vehicle that was reported stolen was involved in a hit-and-run crash on State Route 58 in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:26 a.m. on January 22, and Masemer’s time frame of when the vehicle was stolen did not match the date the crash occurred.

Trooper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed Masemer and related to him that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash prior to his reported time of theft. Masemer then allegedly admitted that he lied about the vehicle being stolen and conspired with Jodi Marshall about what to tell the police, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Marshall through Judge Miller’s office on February 28.

The following charges were also filed against 27-year-old Blake Michael Masemer, of Tionesta, through Judge Miller’s office on February 28:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

Masemer is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Miller at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

