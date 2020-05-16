Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Statewide Total Reaches 61,611

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 989 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 61,611.

The death toll is currently 4,342.

There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/16/20 – 989

5/15/20 – 986

5/14/20 – 938

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 61,611 4,403 266,225

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 185 2084 6 Allegheny 1595 22096 143 Armstrong 58 958 5 Beaver 518 2705 83 Bedford 32 464 1 Berks 3643 8369 208 Blair 34 1832 0 Bradford 41 1040 2 Bucks 4391 13705 421 Butler 202 2984 6 Cambria 53 2423 1 Cameron 2 85 0 Carbon 210 1627 17 Centre 129 1438 6 Chester 2100 8268 220 Clarion 24 574 1 Clearfield 33 739 0 Clinton 43 403 0 Columbia 336 999 33 Crawford 21 814 0 Cumberland 515 2820 48 Dauphin 938 7171 39 Delaware 5555 14296 478 Elk 6 232 1 Erie 134 3024 3 Fayette 88 2402 4 Forest 7 46 0 Franklin 601 4019 13 Fulton 11 147 0 Greene 27 575 1 Huntingdon 208 604 0 Indiana 84 983 6 Jefferson 7 404 0 Juniata 94 259 1 Lackawanna 1327 4125 147 Lancaster 2470 11385 186 Lawrence 72 972 7 Lebanon 873 3555 19 Lehigh 3440 10466 139 Luzerne 2513 7791 127 Lycoming 146 1651 7 McKean 10 344 1 Mercer 91 1068 2 Mifflin 57 964 0 Monroe 1248 4069 70 Montgomery 5797 24381 614 Montour 50 2990 1 Northampton 2659 9513 196 Northumberland 139 1017 0 Perry 40 458 1 Philadelphia 16032 41477 1021 Pike 460 1646 22 Potter 4 109 0 Schuylkill 512 3134 15 Snyder 33 298 2 Somerset 32 1184 1 Sullivan 2 66 0 Susquehanna 83 493 14 Tioga 16 402 1 Union 46 766 1 Venango 7 349 0 Warren 2 242 0 Washington 130 3039 4 Wayne 108 708 7 Westmoreland 423 6844 32 Wyoming 29 318 4 York 835 9812 15 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 33,754 55% 2213 Male 27,196 44% 2172 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 658 1% 18 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 7213 12% 505 Asian 773 1% 53 White 15,649 25% 1666 Other 319 1% 14 Not reported 37,657 61% 2165 * 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 930 11179 16 Northeast 11882 40756 137 Northwest 348 8893 18 Southcentral 4278 34189 73 Southeast 39725 125015 860 Southwest 3039 46193 38 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 24 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 400 111 112 ARMSTRONG 1 6 6 3 BEAVER 3 342 26 76 BERKS 25 723 102 140 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 52 1406 324 340 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 58 5 13 CENTRE 3 17 12 5 CHESTER 38 685 131 187 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 3 97 34 29 CUMBERLAND 8 250 57 41 DAUPHIN 4 240 51 27 DELAWARE 40 1569 278 394 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 4 92 13 8 HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0 INDIANA 4 14 2 4 LACKAWANNA 16 593 99 126 LANCASTER 34 625 178 163 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 88 14 13 LEHIGH 26 631 125 106 LUZERNE 19 406 74 93 LYCOMING 3 72 14 8 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 147 44 35 MONTGOMERY 89 2184 110 512 NORTHAMPTON 14 643 154 128 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 59 1624 8 416 PIKE 2 31 5 10 SCHUYLKILL 10 70 19 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 134 34 27 YORK 6 11 4 3 PENNSYLVANIA 556 13257 2075 3043

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon May 15, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.