Robert H. Cole, 92, of Seneca, passed away at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Born October 22, 1927 in Franklin, Robert was the son of the late Lewis and Mary Knoch Cole.

He was a United States Navy Veteran having served from March 9, 1945 until August 21, 1946. While in the US Navy, Robert served aboard the USS John J. Powers (DE528), attained the rank of Seaman First Class, and was the recipient of the Victory Medal and the American Campaign Medal.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Quality Control Manager at Cooper Industries. Robert was a member of the Rocky Grove Presbyterian Church and enjoyed golf, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Steven Cole and his wife, Connie of Franklin, Mark Cole and his wife, Jeanne of Franklin, and Thomas Cole and his wife, Donna, of Portland; and his daughter, Barbara Hanna and her husband, James, of Franklin. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Erik Cole of TN, Kelly Egan and her husband, Brian, of TN, Michael Hanna and Michele Mansfield of Polk, Jamie Hanna and his wife, Nicole, of Sharon, Brian Cole and his wife, Carlyn, of Pittsburgh, Bradley, Matthew and Alexandra Cole of Portland, OR, and Stefanie Saboleski of Houston, TX; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Cole; his brother, Ronald Cole; and his sister, Virginia Kline.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services for Robert will be private and held at the convenience of his family. For those of you not being able to attend, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Robert’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Wesbury Foundation – 31 N. Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.

To send flowers, cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardiniefuneralhome.com.

