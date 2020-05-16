 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Ruth Males

Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

obit-woman-newRuth Males, 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 29, 1924 in Swisshelm Park, PA, the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Nickle) Kuhn. On October 3, 1953 she married James H. Males, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2004.

Ruth Graduated from Swissvale High School and went on to secretarial school.

She started her secretarial career at J&L Steel, and then worked in the office and payroll department for the  PA Railroad until her retirement.

Ruth was member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown, PA. She was a fantastic mother, cook and baker- she was well known for her impossible pie and her pineapple upside down cake. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

Ruth is survived by her son, Edward J. Males and his fiancé Donna Pryor of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, John C. Males and a brother, Fredrick W. Kuhn.

The family will have a private visitation and  funeral service with Pastor Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

There will be a public memorial service held at a later time; the date will be determined once restrictions related to Covid-19 are lifted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA. 

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.