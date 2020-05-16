Ruth Males, 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 29, 1924 in Swisshelm Park, PA, the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Nickle) Kuhn. On October 3, 1953 she married James H. Males, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2004.

Ruth Graduated from Swissvale High School and went on to secretarial school.

She started her secretarial career at J&L Steel, and then worked in the office and payroll department for the PA Railroad until her retirement.

Ruth was member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown, PA. She was a fantastic mother, cook and baker- she was well known for her impossible pie and her pineapple upside down cake. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

Ruth is survived by her son, Edward J. Males and his fiancé Donna Pryor of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, John C. Males and a brother, Fredrick W. Kuhn.

The family will have a private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

There will be a public memorial service held at a later time; the date will be determined once restrictions related to Covid-19 are lifted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

