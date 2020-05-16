Thousands Protest Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID Lockdown at ReOpen PA Rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Over 5000 protestors gathered around the state’s Capitol in Harrisburg on Friday to protest coronavirus-related restrictions 70 days after they were first implemented, criticizing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for what they said was an overbearing approach to handling the pandemic.

“It’s time for the governor to give up the power,” Matt Bellis, a founder of ReOpen PA, a group that has swelled to almost 99,000 members since it was formed on April 13, 2020. Bellis criticized Gov. Wolf for “making decisions by fiat” and “forcing nursing homes to accept COVID patients.”

Speakers included Sen. Doug Mastriano, Rep. Russ Diamond, Candidate Danny DeVito, and Attorney Marc Scaringi.

Rep Russ Diamond listed a variety of elements of Wolf’s coronavirus response that he and the crowd called a “complete utter failure.”

Gov. Wolf recently blasted business owners who reopened from coronavirus shutdowns before they are allowed, threatening serious consequences.

“This is now a state where one man is calling the shots and not abiding by the Constitution of the state or the country,” said Bellis.

CNBC reported on Thursday, the biggest loss of jobs in US history — 36.5 million.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.