Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

