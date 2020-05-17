Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fluffy Lemon Squares

This flavorful dessert is perfect for a lunch buffet!

Fluffy Lemon Squares

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 45 wafers)

1/3 cup chopped pecans

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 – 3 oz. packages lemon gelatin

1-1/4 cups boiling water

1 – 3.4 oz. package instant lemon pudding mix

1 pint lemon sherbet, softened

Directions

~In a small bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, pecans, and butter; set aside 1/4 cup for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture into an ungreased 11×7-in. dish. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form; set aside.

~In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add pudding mix; beat on low speed for two minutes. Add sherbet; beat on low for one minute or until soft-set. Fold in whipped cream.

~Spread over crust; sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Chill for one hour or until set. Refrigerate leftovers.

