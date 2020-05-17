Forest County Announces Consolidation of Polling Places for Upcoming Election

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest County has announced they are consolidating their polling locations for the upcoming election.

According to Jean Ann Hitchcock, Director of Elections and Voter Registrar for Forest County, there will only be two polling locations in Forest County for the upcoming election on Tuesday, June 2.

Residents of Barnett Township, Howe Township, and Jenks Township will be voting at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building located on Pine Street in Marienville.

Residents of Green Township, Harmony Township, Hickory Township, Kingsley Township, Tionesta Township, and Tionesta Borough will be voting at the Harmony Township Building, located at 95 Center Circle Street, in West Hickory.

Hitchcock noted that each of the polling locations will have a separate polling station for each township.

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, there will also be additional precautions put into place for Election Day.

Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be provided one, and there will also be hand sanitizer and gloves available for those who wish to utilize them, according to Hitchcock.

“Everything will be disinfected between voters,” Hitchcock said.

“Anything that can be done to ensure voter and poll worker safety is going to be in place.”

Hitchcock also noted that there will be plexiglass shields set up between the poll workers and the voters.

The last day to register to vote or make changes to voter registration is Monday, May 18.

Mail-in ballot applications will be accepted in the Forest County office until Tuesday, May 26.

Hitchcock also stated that mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse, but cannot be accepted by poll workers at the polling stations. Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on election night to bring their ballots to the courthouse.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Forest County Elections Office at 814-755-3537.

