Pa. Coronavirus Update: 623 New Cases Reported Bringing Total to 62,234

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 17, 2020, 623 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. The death toll is currently 4,418.

There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/17/20 – 623

5/16/20 – 989

5/15/20 – 986

5/14/20 – 938

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 62,234 4,418 270,670

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 189 2122 6 Allegheny 1603 22239 143 Armstrong 58 960 5 Beaver 517 2710 83 Bedford 32 475 1 Berks 3677 8578 208 Blair 38 1863 0 Bradford 41 1042 2 Bucks 4439 13862 422 Butler 203 2992 6 Cambria 54 2484 1 Cameron 2 86 0 Carbon 214 1662 17 Centre 131 1483 6 Chester 2118 8421 220 Clarion 24 587 1 Clearfield 33 781 0 Clinton 44 413 0 Columbia 336 1028 33 Crawford 21 846 0 Cumberland 522 2950 48 Dauphin 963 7288 39 Delaware 5619 14587 478 Elk 6 235 1 Erie 137 3111 3 Fayette 89 2491 4 Forest 7 53 0 Franklin 621 4082 13 Fulton 11 150 0 Greene 27 584 1 Huntingdon 214 613 0 Indiana 84 1005 6 Jefferson 7 409 0 Juniata 94 266 1 Lackawanna 1344 4184 149 Lancaster 2508 11588 187 Lawrence 72 978 7 Lebanon 874 3615 19 Lehigh 3470 10630 139 Luzerne 2526 7900 127 Lycoming 147 1714 7 McKean 11 353 1 Mercer 91 1092 2 Mifflin 57 986 0 Monroe 1254 4120 70 Montgomery 5872 24807 620 Montour 50 3010 1 Northampton 2703 9679 199 Northumberland 141 1048 0 Perry 40 478 1 Philadelphia 16140 41979 1022 Pike 460 1651 22 Potter 4 111 0 Schuylkill 525 3202 15 Snyder 33 303 2 Somerset 33 1222 1 Sullivan 2 66 0 Susquehanna 83 501 14 Tioga 16 407 1 Union 47 773 1 Venango 8 371 0 Warren 2 251 0 Washington 131 3053 4 Wayne 108 721 7 Westmoreland 427 7094 32 Wyoming 29 326 4 York 851 9999 16 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 34,098 55% 2222 Male 27,463 44% 2178 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 670 1% 18 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 7297 12% 506 Asian 781 1% 53 White 15,850 25% 1672 Other 324 1% 14 Not reported 37,982 61% 2173 * 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 937 11398 16 Northeast 11994 41374 137 Northwest 352 9153 18 Southcentral 4358 34887 73 Southeast 40117 127024 865 Southwest 3052 46834 39 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 25 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 402 111 112 ARMSTRONG 1 6 6 3 BEAVER 3 341 26 76 BERKS 25 726 103 140 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 52 1419 324 341 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 58 5 13 CENTRE 3 18 13 5 CHESTER 38 687 132 187 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 3 97 34 29 CUMBERLAND 9 255 57 41 DAUPHIN 4 252 51 27 DELAWARE 40 1589 284 394 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 4 100 14 8 HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0 INDIANA 4 14 2 4 LACKAWANNA 16 602 100 128 LANCASTER 34 640 178 164 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 88 14 13 LEHIGH 26 651 127 109 LUZERNE 20 407 75 93 LYCOMING 3 72 14 8 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 147 44 35 MONTGOMERY 89 2239 112 518 NORTHAMPTON 14 656 154 128 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 58 1625 8 416 PIKE 2 31 5 10 SCHUYLKILL 10 78 19 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 135 34 27 YORK 7 12 4 4 PENNSYLVANIA 558 13447 2091 3057

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon May 15, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

