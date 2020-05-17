 

Police: Venango County Woman Brandishes Knife During Domestic Dispute

Sunday, May 17, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PoliceVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly pulling a knife on a man during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, on May 14, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Tonya Renee Varnadore.

According to a criminal complaint, Lieutenant Love, of the Oil City Police Department, responded to a residence on Seneca Street for a report of a domestic incident involving a knife, around 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.

The victim was located across the hall from the residence, in another apartment, the complaint notes.

The victim reported that “Varnadore has a history of meth use and was under the influence,” the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that the argument began when he was cleaning up her hypodermic needles and accidentally stuck himself; then, Varnadore pulled a large knife on him, according to the complaint.

The victim told police he was able to take the knife away from Varnadore and then hid it under the couch, the complaint states.

Varnadore was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

