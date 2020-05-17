Say What?!: Making a Snack Run Leads to $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

GRAHAM, N.C. – A North Carolina man said making a snack run paid off when he won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Stephen Howell of Graham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Fairview One Stop in Haw River to pick up some drinks and snacks for his family and decided to buy a few $10 scratch-off tickets while at the store.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.