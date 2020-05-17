What Clarion Means to Me

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The following was submitted by Joe Farrell, of Clarion.

I had some fun doing some street photography in Clarion, PA!

There’s a lot (that) people won’t see in this town. One of those things is all the memories that have built this town.

My name’s Joe Farrell. I’ve been in Clarion County my whole life! Clarion is the town I’ve had the most growth in. I raged in a fierce war with my mental health, a gruesome battle with an addiction to meth, and I almost drowned in a sea of suicide.

Not long after my attempt at suicide, I got a job at the Clarion River Brewing Company where I met some unforgettable people and learned to make exquisite meals. I also learned a lot about myself and how badly I needed my mental health worked on. I grew very emotionless exploring the darker realms of humanity. I was beginning to lose myself right down to my soul.

I found hope, though.

I admitted myself to the Clarion Psychiatric Center (CPC) about three months after my attempt of suicide. With their professional care, I was able to get the right kind of help.

Fast Forward almost exactly a year, and I came to find myself working for CPC. I am now one of their Mental Health technicians along with two years sobriety from meth. Not a day goes by that I regret pushing that evil out of my life.

I haven’t forgotten about all those memories I’ve made in these little bars scattered across Main Street booming with life from all the college students and locals. So many loves found and failed, but lessons were learned.

That’s what I love the most about Clarion. All the lessons I was able to experience and learn from, and that I’ll always have lessons to learn I just have to pay close attention.

So when someone asks me, does Clarion mean something to me, I’d say it means the world to me.