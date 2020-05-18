A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

