 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Two Busted in Clarion County Drug Sting Face Preliminary Hearings Tuesday

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man and a woman are due in court tomorrow on charges stemming from a drug sting that resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics last year.

Wayne P. Devine, 36, of Carnegie, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Devine is facing the following charges in connection with the sale of suboxone in Clarion County in May of 2018:

    • Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
    • Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
    • Int. Poss Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

He was arranged on May 12 at 5:40 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Devine remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

Joshlyn D. Hughes, 43, of Carnegie, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Hughes is facing the following charges in connection with the sale of suboxone in Clarion County on three separate occasions in May 2018 and June 2019:

      • Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (3 counts)
      • Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
      • Int. Poss Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (3 counts)
      • Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (2 counts)
      • Use/Possesion Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She was arranged on May 12 at 5:50 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Hughes remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

Details of the Drug Sting

The Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET} and PSP Troop C Vice Unit filed criminal charges against 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics and one man accused in an illegal firearms sale in October 2019.

Charges were filed against the following individuals:

Deborah D. Proctor, 61, of Clarion – Sale of Tramadol and Marijuana, $5,000.00 bail
Karen M. Collingwood, 61, of Clarion – Sale of Tramadol, $5,000.00 bail
Cassey R. Myers, 31, of Strattanville – Sale of Suboxone, $75,000.00 bail
Branden M. Doty, 24, of Strattanville – Sale of Suboxone, $75,000.00 bail
Jessie L. Bailor, 34, of Clarion – Delivery of Subutex, $25,000.00 bail
Joseph A. Conklin, 30, of Clarion – Delivery of Vicodin, ROR bail
Amanda Snyder, 21, of Callensburg – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $40,000.00 bail
Erika L. Anthony, 34, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Concerta, $5,000.00 bail
Nicholas M. Bowers, 23, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000.00 unsecured bail
Trisha Potter, 50, of Sligo – Delivery of Lyrica, $25,000.00 bail
Brandon M. Ditty, 26, of Clarion – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000.00 bail
Mark Wilkinson, 39, of Butler – Delivery of Cocaine, $25,000.00 bail
Pauline Burk, 41, of Lucinda – Delivery of Cocaine, $100,000.00 bail
Wayne P. Devine, 35, of Natrona Heights – Sale of Suboxone
Joshlyn D. Hughes, 41, of Pittsburgh – Sale of Suboxone
Marquita S. Wagner, 32, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Adderall
Mary D. Baer, 31, of Indiana, Pa. – Delivery of Vicodin
Austin Blair, 25, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Methamphetamine
Michael Barrett, 51, of Knox – Delivery of Methamphetamine
Anthony Bensy, 25 – Springdale, Pa. – Delivery of Marijuana

Additionally, Kyle Creed, 24, of Pittsburgh, was arrested for Sale of Firearm with unsecured bail.

Arrests warrants were issued for all of the above-listed individuals on October 16.

CNET and Troop C Vice Unit with the assistance of the Clarion Borough Police, New Bethlehem Borough Police, Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, Clarion County Adult Probation, and PA State Troopers from Clarion, DuBois, and Punxsutawney barracks served the arrest warrants.

CNET Member William Peck told exploreClarion.com: “There were several more methamphetamine arrests made that evolved from the investigation.”

Peck added that one of those arrests turned into a police pursuit through Clarion Borough on Wednesday night that ended with the vehicle, driven by Sky Hoffman, crashing into several police vehicles. Bryanna Aites was a passenger in the vehicle.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.