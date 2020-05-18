Two Busted in Clarion County Drug Sting Face Preliminary Hearings Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man and a woman are due in court tomorrow on charges stemming from a drug sting that resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics last year.

Wayne P. Devine, 36, of Carnegie, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Devine is facing the following charges in connection with the sale of suboxone in Clarion County in May of 2018:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



Int. Poss Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

He was arranged on May 12 at 5:40 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Devine remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

Joshlyn D. Hughes, 43, of Carnegie, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Hughes is facing the following charges in connection with the sale of suboxone in Clarion County on three separate occasions in May 2018 and June 2019:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (3 counts)





Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony





Int. Poss Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (3 counts)





Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (2 counts)





Use/Possesion Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She was arranged on May 12 at 5:50 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Hughes remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

Details of the Drug Sting

The Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET} and PSP Troop C Vice Unit filed criminal charges against 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics and one man accused in an illegal firearms sale in October 2019.

Charges were filed against the following individuals:

– Deborah D. Proctor, 61, of Clarion – Sale of Tramadol and Marijuana, $5,000.00 bail

– Karen M. Collingwood, 61, of Clarion – Sale of Tramadol, $5,000.00 bail

– Cassey R. Myers, 31, of Strattanville – Sale of Suboxone, $75,000.00 bail

– Branden M. Doty, 24, of Strattanville – Sale of Suboxone, $75,000.00 bail

– Jessie L. Bailor, 34, of Clarion – Delivery of Subutex, $25,000.00 bail

– Joseph A. Conklin, 30, of Clarion – Delivery of Vicodin, ROR bail

– Amanda Snyder, 21, of Callensburg – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $40,000.00 bail

– Erika L. Anthony, 34, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Concerta, $5,000.00 bail

– Nicholas M. Bowers, 23, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000.00 unsecured bail

– Trisha Potter, 50, of Sligo – Delivery of Lyrica, $25,000.00 bail

– Brandon M. Ditty, 26, of Clarion – Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000.00 bail

– Mark Wilkinson, 39, of Butler – Delivery of Cocaine, $25,000.00 bail

– Pauline Burk, 41, of Lucinda – Delivery of Cocaine, $100,000.00 bail

– Wayne P. Devine, 35, of Natrona Heights – Sale of Suboxone

– Joshlyn D. Hughes, 41, of Pittsburgh – Sale of Suboxone

– Marquita S. Wagner, 32, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Adderall

– Mary D. Baer, 31, of Indiana, Pa. – Delivery of Vicodin

– Austin Blair, 25, of New Bethlehem – Delivery of Methamphetamine

– Michael Barrett, 51, of Knox – Delivery of Methamphetamine

– Anthony Bensy, 25 – Springdale, Pa. – Delivery of Marijuana

Additionally, Kyle Creed, 24, of Pittsburgh, was arrested for Sale of Firearm with unsecured bail.

Arrests warrants were issued for all of the above-listed individuals on October 16.

CNET and Troop C Vice Unit with the assistance of the Clarion Borough Police, New Bethlehem Borough Police, Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, Clarion County Adult Probation, and PA State Troopers from Clarion, DuBois, and Punxsutawney barracks served the arrest warrants.

CNET Member William Peck told exploreClarion.com: “There were several more methamphetamine arrests made that evolved from the investigation.”

Peck added that one of those arrests turned into a police pursuit through Clarion Borough on Wednesday night that ended with the vehicle, driven by Sky Hoffman, crashing into several police vehicles. Bryanna Aites was a passenger in the vehicle.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.