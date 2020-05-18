BREAKING NEWS: Second COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Reaches 4,505

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, 822 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 63,056. The death toll is currently 4,505.

There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/18/20 – 822

5/17/20 – 623

5/16/20 – 989

5/15/20 – 986

5/14/20 – 938

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 63,056 4,505 277,553

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 18%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 194 2196 Allegheny 1641 22819 Armstrong 58 973 Beaver 533 2781 Bedford 32 484 Berks 3719 8786 Blair 38 1899 Bradford 41 1048 Bucks 4516 14366 Butler 203 3034 Cambria 54 2549 Cameron 2 86 Carbon 214 1707 Centre 133 1512 Chester 2153 8706 Clarion 24 587 Clearfield 33 799 Clinton 44 440 Columbia 337 1045 Crawford 21 858 Cumberland 525 3056 Dauphin 978 7531 Delaware 5689 15036 Elk 6 238 Erie 145 3151 Fayette 91 2544 Forest 7 57 Franklin 631 4106 Fulton 11 151 Greene 27 604 Huntingdon 214 631 Indiana 84 1019 Jefferson 7 416 Juniata 94 270 Lackawanna 1363 4249 Lancaster 2552 11807 Lawrence 72 1004 Lebanon 877 3663 Lehigh 3491 10865 Luzerne 2532 8005 Lycoming 149 1732 McKean 11 372 Mercer 94 1156 Mifflin 57 997 Monroe 1259 4203 Montgomery 6012 25655 Montour 50 3015 Northampton 2727 9941 Northumberland 143 1065 Perry 41 491 Philadelphia 16340 43031 Pike 461 1681 Potter 4 117 Schuylkill 529 3282 Snyder 33 312 Somerset 36 1249 Sullivan 2 69 Susquehanna 85 519 Tioga 16 417 Union 51 806 Venango 8 374 Warren 2 256 Washington 133 3170 Wayne 108 753 Westmoreland 432 7258 Wyoming 30 333 York 857 10221 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Death Data

Deaths Per County of Residency

County # of Deaths Percent Population Rate Adams 5 0.10% 102,811 4.9 Allegheny 143 3.20% 1,218,452 11.7 Armstrong 2 0.00% 65,263 3.1 Beaver 70 1.60% 164,742 42.5 Bedford 2 0.00% 48,176 4.2 Berks 248 5.50% 420,152 59 Blair 1 0.00% 122,492 0.8 Bradford 3 0.10% 60,833 4.9 Bucks 417 9.30% 628,195 66.4 Butler 12 0.30% 187,888 6.4 Cambria 2 0.00% 131,730 1.5 Carbon 22 0.50% 64,227 34.3 Centre 5 0.10% 162,805 3.1 Chester 227 5.00% 522,046 43.5 Clarion 2 0.00% 38,779 5.2 Columbia 29 0.60% 65,456 44.3 Cumberland 41 0.90% 251,423 16.3 Dauphin 50 1.10% 277,097 18 Delaware 436 9.70% 564,751 77.2 Erie 4 0.10% 272,061 1.5 Fayette 4 0.10% 130,441 3.1 Franklin 25 0.60% 154,835 16.1 Fulton 1 0.00% 14,523 6.9 Indiana 4 0.10% 84,501 4.7 Juniata 2 0.00% 24,704 8.1 Lackawanna 125 2.80% 210,793 59.3 Lancaster 252 5.60% 543,557 46.4 Lawrence 8 0.20% 86,184 9.3 Lebanon 21 0.50% 141,314 14.9 Lehigh 173 3.80% 368,100 47 Luzerne 122 2.70% 317,646 38.4 Lycoming 8 0.20% 113,664 7 Mckean 1 0.00% 40,968 2.4 Mercer 4 0.10% 110,683 3.6 Mifflin 1 0.00% 46,222 2.2 Monroe 88 2.00% 169,507 51.9 Montgomery 566 12.60% 828,604 68.3 Northampton 171 3.80% 304,807 56.1 Northumberland 2 0.00% 91,083 2.2 Perry 1 0.00% 46,139 2.2 Philadelphia 1080 24.00% 1,584,138 68.1 Pike 15 0.30% 55,933 26.8 Schuylkill 20 0.40% 142,067 14.1 Snyder 1 0.00% 40,540 2.5 Susquehanna 15 0.30% 40,589 37 Tioga 2 0.00% 40,763 4.9 Union 1 0.00% 44,785 2.2 Washington 4 0.10% 207,346 1.9 Wayne 7 0.20% 51,276 13.7 Westmoreland 38 0.80% 350,611 10.8 Wyoming 4 0.10% 27,046 14.8 York 18 0.40% 448,273 4



View COVID-19 death data Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 34,542 55% 2235 Male 27,803 44% 2184 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 708 1% 18 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 7408 12% 507 Asian 791 1% 53 White 16,056 25% 1680 Other 332 1% 14 Not reported 38,469 61% 2183 * 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 947 11578 16 Northeast 12064 42256 136 Northwest 361 9354 18 Southcentral 4395 35696 73 Southeast 40722 130669 868 Southwest 3113 48000 42 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date* Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 25 4 4 ALLEGHENY 37 408 113 112 ARMSTRONG 1 6 6 3 BEAVER 3 351 26 76 BERKS 25 743 107 152 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 52 1442 326 344 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 58 5 13 CENTRE 3 18 13 5 CHESTER 39 691 133 187 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 3 98 34 29 CUMBERLAND 9 256 57 41 DAUPHIN 4 258 51 27 DELAWARE 40 1600 284 394 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 2 4 . 1 FRANKLIN 4 100 14 8 HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0 INDIANA 4 14 2 4 LACKAWANNA 17 609 102 128 LANCASTER 33 658 178 169 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 88 14 13 LEHIGH 26 659 133 110 LUZERNE 20 407 75 96 LYCOMING 3 72 14 8 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 148 44 35 MONTGOMERY 88 2256 112 522 NORTHAMPTON 14 670 154 128 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 58 1646 8 415 PIKE 2 31 5 10 SCHUYLKILL 10 85 21 4 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14 UNION 2 0 2 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 138 34 27 YORK 7 15 4 4 PENNSYLVANIA 561 13626 2111 3086 * The numbers on this chart represent COVID-19 laboratory confirmed deaths of residents at long-term care facilities in these counties. This number may differ from the official reporting of COVID-19 deaths since death certificate reports legal residency of the individual which may be in a different county than the long-term care facility.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Monday, May 18, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

