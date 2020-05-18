 

BREAKING NEWS: Second COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Reaches 4,505

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, 822 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 63,056. The death toll is currently 4,505.

There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623
5/16/20 – 989
5/15/20 – 986
5/14/20 – 938
5/13/20 – 707
5/12/20 – 837

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
63,056 4,505 277,553

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 26%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 18%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 194 2196
Allegheny 1641 22819
Armstrong 58 973
Beaver 533 2781
Bedford 32 484
Berks 3719 8786
Blair 38 1899
Bradford 41 1048
Bucks 4516 14366
Butler 203 3034
Cambria 54 2549
Cameron 2 86
Carbon 214 1707
Centre 133 1512
Chester 2153 8706
Clarion 24 587
Clearfield 33 799
Clinton 44 440
Columbia 337 1045
Crawford 21 858
Cumberland 525 3056
Dauphin 978 7531
Delaware 5689 15036
Elk 6 238
Erie 145 3151
Fayette 91 2544
Forest 7 57
Franklin 631 4106
Fulton 11 151
Greene 27 604
Huntingdon 214 631
Indiana 84 1019
Jefferson 7 416
Juniata 94 270
Lackawanna 1363 4249
Lancaster 2552 11807
Lawrence 72 1004
Lebanon 877 3663
Lehigh 3491 10865
Luzerne 2532 8005
Lycoming 149 1732
McKean 11 372
Mercer 94 1156
Mifflin 57 997
Monroe 1259 4203
Montgomery 6012 25655
Montour 50 3015
Northampton 2727 9941
Northumberland 143 1065
Perry 41 491
Philadelphia 16340 43031
Pike 461 1681
Potter 4 117
Schuylkill 529 3282
Snyder 33 312
Somerset 36 1249
Sullivan 2 69
Susquehanna 85 519
Tioga 16 417
Union 51 806
Venango 8 374
Warren 2 256
Washington 133 3170
Wayne 108 753
Westmoreland 432 7258
Wyoming 30 333
York 857 10221

Death Data

Deaths Per County of Residency

County # of Deaths Percent   Population   Rate
Adams 5 0.10% 102,811 4.9
Allegheny 143 3.20% 1,218,452 11.7
Armstrong 2 0.00% 65,263 3.1
Beaver 70 1.60% 164,742 42.5
Bedford 2 0.00% 48,176 4.2
Berks 248 5.50% 420,152 59
Blair 1 0.00% 122,492 0.8
Bradford 3 0.10% 60,833 4.9
Bucks 417 9.30% 628,195 66.4
Butler 12 0.30% 187,888 6.4
Cambria 2 0.00% 131,730 1.5
Carbon 22 0.50% 64,227 34.3
Centre 5 0.10% 162,805 3.1
Chester 227 5.00% 522,046 43.5
Clarion 2 0.00% 38,779 5.2
Columbia 29 0.60% 65,456 44.3
Cumberland 41 0.90% 251,423 16.3
Dauphin 50 1.10% 277,097 18
Delaware 436 9.70% 564,751 77.2
Erie 4 0.10% 272,061 1.5
Fayette 4 0.10% 130,441 3.1
Franklin 25 0.60% 154,835 16.1
Fulton 1 0.00% 14,523 6.9
Indiana 4 0.10% 84,501 4.7
Juniata 2 0.00% 24,704 8.1
Lackawanna 125 2.80% 210,793 59.3
Lancaster 252 5.60% 543,557 46.4
Lawrence 8 0.20% 86,184 9.3
Lebanon 21 0.50% 141,314 14.9
Lehigh 173 3.80% 368,100 47
Luzerne 122 2.70% 317,646 38.4
Lycoming 8 0.20% 113,664 7
Mckean 1 0.00% 40,968 2.4
Mercer 4 0.10% 110,683 3.6
Mifflin 1 0.00% 46,222 2.2
Monroe 88 2.00% 169,507 51.9
Montgomery 566 12.60% 828,604 68.3
Northampton 171 3.80% 304,807 56.1
Northumberland 2 0.00% 91,083 2.2
Perry 1 0.00% 46,139 2.2
Philadelphia 1080 24.00% 1,584,138 68.1
Pike 15 0.30% 55,933 26.8
Schuylkill 20 0.40% 142,067 14.1
Snyder 1 0.00% 40,540 2.5
Susquehanna 15 0.30% 40,589 37
Tioga 2 0.00% 40,763 4.9
Union 1 0.00% 44,785 2.2
Washington 4 0.10% 207,346 1.9
Wayne 7 0.20% 51,276 13.7
Westmoreland 38 0.80% 350,611 10.8
Wyoming 4 0.10% 27,046 14.8
York 18 0.40% 448,273 4


View COVID-19 death data

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases* Deaths 
Female 34,542 55% 2235
Male 27,803 44% 2184
Neither 3 0% 0
Not reported 708 1% 18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths 
African American/Black 7408 12% 507
Asian 791 1% 53
White 16,056 25% 1680
Other 332 1% 14
Not reported 38,469 61% 2183

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 947 11578 16
Northeast 12064 42256 136
Northwest 361 9354 18
Southcentral 4395 35696 73
Southeast 40722 130669 868
Southwest 3113 48000 42

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date*

Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths
ADAMS 3 25 4 4
ALLEGHENY 37 408 113 112
ARMSTRONG 1 6 6 3
BEAVER 3 351 26 76
BERKS 25 743 107 152
BLAIR 1 1 . 0
BUCKS 52 1442 326 344
BUTLER 6 13 10 2
CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0
CARBON 2 58 5 13
CENTRE 3 18 13 5
CHESTER 39 691 133 187
CLARION 1 1 1 0
CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0
COLUMBIA 3 98 34 29
CUMBERLAND 9 256 57 41
DAUPHIN 4 258 51 27
DELAWARE 40 1600 284 394
ERIE 4 3 2 0
FAYETTE 2 4 . 1
FRANKLIN 4 100 14 8
HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0
INDIANA 4 14 2 4
LACKAWANNA 17 609 102 128
LANCASTER 33 658 178 169
LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0
LEBANON 4 88 14 13
LEHIGH 26 659 133 110
LUZERNE 20 407 75 96
LYCOMING 3 72 14 8
MERCER 1 1 . 0
MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0
MONROE 8 148 44 35
MONTGOMERY 88 2256 112 522
NORTHAMPTON 14 670 154 128
NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0
PHILADELPHIA 58 1646 8 415
PIKE 2 31 5 10
SCHUYLKILL 10 85 21 4
SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14
UNION 2 0 2 0
WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1
WAYNE 1 0 1 0
WESTMORELAND 9 138 34 27
YORK 7 15 4 4
PENNSYLVANIA 561 13626 2111 3086

* The numbers on this chart represent COVID-19 laboratory confirmed deaths of residents at long-term care facilities in these counties. This number may differ from the official reporting of COVID-19 deaths since death certificate reports legal residency of the individual which may be in a different county than the long-term care facility.

 

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Monday, May 18, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
