Charles (Charlie) E. Winger, 84 of Oil City, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Phoenixville, PA after an extended illness.

Born March 10, 1936, in Oil City, he was the son of the late J. Henry Winger and Clarice Alter Winger. Charlie graduated from Oil City High School in 1955 and while attending won three state championships in track. He was the Pennsylvania Track State Champion in the mile run in 1954. In 1955, he repeated as State Champion in the mile, setting a state record of 4 minutes 25 seconds and was also State Champion in the half-mile run. He attended Modesto Junior College before joining The United States Marine Corp where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Charlie married the former Patricia Karg on February 27, 1960 and she survives. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He attended St. Stephen’s Church and Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Charlie coached junior varsity football at the former Venango Christian High School and was a track and cross-country coach at Oil City High School for many years winning several district titles and coaching two state champions. He retired from the Continental Can Company. After retirement, Charlie was employed at the Franklin Club and as a crossing guard for the Oil City School District.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his six children and their spouses: Theresa Moffett and her husband Jim of Winter Garden, FL, Joseph Winger and his wife Kris of Venus, PA, Lisa Ward and her husband Mark of Phoenixville, PA, Patrick Winger and his wife Amy of New Port Richey, FL, Christopher Winger and his wife Lora of Yuma, AZ and Matthew Winger and his wife Diane of Oil City,PA. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Bob and his sister, Clarice (Sue) Farren.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City High School Athletic Department.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

