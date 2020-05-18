Charlotte M. McFarland, 79, of Tionesta, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home.

Born September 9, 1940 in Gilfoyle, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Lucille (Davenport) Cochran.

Charlotte married Roger R. McFarland on August 23, 1957 in Marienville; he survives.

She worked at the Gateway Lodge in housekeeping until her retirement. She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Good Shepherd Church in Leeper.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Roger C. McFarland and his wife, Angela, of Tionesta; two daughters, Laurie Deese of Leeper and Bonnie Rapp of Knox; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. Survivors also include three brothers, Nelson Cochran and his wife, Kathy, of Marienville, Jerald Cochran and his wife, Jean, of Oil City, and James L. Cochran of Marienville and two sisters, Leona Grove and her husband, Gerald, of Oil City and Aleetha Mossburg of North Pine Grove.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by a daughter, Kami Dinger.

There will be a public memorial service held at a later time; the date will be determined once restrictions related to Covid-19 are lifted.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forest VNA.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forest VNA.

