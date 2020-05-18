 

Christopher M. Shaffer

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

shaffer-christopherChristopher M. Shaffer, 48 of Mayport (North Freedom), died on Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on March 12, 1972 in Clarion, he was the son of Clair E. Shaffer and Tawna (Maxwell) Rearick.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Chris was married on May 15, 1999, to Jennifer (Reitz) Shaffer and she survives. He is also survived by a son, Owen Shaffer of Mayport, his father, Clair E. Shaffer of Smicksburg, his mother, Tawna Rearick and her husband, Jack of New Bethlehem, his grandmother, Theo Maxwell of New Bethlehem, four sisters, Tammy Smith and her husband, Ken of Corry, Belinda Rosencrance and her husband, Jake of Dayton, Theresa Reed and her husband, Bill of Milan, Ohio, and Traci Kumer and her husband, Bob of Lucinda, a brother, Ken Hoffman of New Bethlehem, and several uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tania Shaffer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to Chris’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


