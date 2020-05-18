THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Stew
Bake a quick pan of cornbread to go with this hearty stew!
Taco Stew
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
2 – 15 oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained
2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes and green chiles
1 – 15 oz. can tomato sauce
1-1/2 cups frozen corn
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Crushed tortilla chips, optional
Shredded Mexican cheese, optional
Sour Cream, optional
Directions
~In a large saucepan, cook beef over medium heat six to eight minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain.
~Stir in beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer five to 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend.
~Top each serving with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, and sour cream – if desired.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.