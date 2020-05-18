 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Stew

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Bake a quick pan of cornbread to go with this hearty stew!

Taco Stew

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
2 – 15 oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained
2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes and green chiles
1 – 15 oz. can tomato sauce
1-1/2 cups frozen corn
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Crushed tortilla chips, optional
Shredded Mexican cheese, optional
Sour Cream, optional

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook beef over medium heat six to eight minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain.

~Stir in beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer five to 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

~Top each serving with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, and sour cream – if desired.


