Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Stew

Bake a quick pan of cornbread to go with this hearty stew!

Taco Stew

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

2 – 15 oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained

2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 – 15 oz. can tomato sauce

1-1/2 cups frozen corn

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Crushed tortilla chips, optional

Shredded Mexican cheese, optional

Sour Cream, optional

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook beef over medium heat six to eight minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain.

~Stir in beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer five to 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

~Top each serving with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, and sour cream – if desired.

