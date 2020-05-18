David K. Jewell

David Jewell, 80 of Carlton, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.

He was born in Meadville, on September 4, 1939; a son of Harry Claud and Florence Johnston Jewell. His step father was Francis B. Jewell.

David was a 1957 graduate of Cochranton High School and in1967 he graduated from an International Furnace – Heating and Airconditioning class in St. Louis, Missouri.

He married Wanda K. Seely on October 14, 1966 and she survives.

David was employed as a truck driver for Klasen Oil, Mercatoris Oil, Harned Oil, and Hollabaugh Logging, Curtis Baker Lumber Co., and the former Cochranton Specialty. After retiring as a truck driver, he was employed at Channellock in security.

He attended the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church and he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughters; Brenda Jewell of Cochranton, Caroline K. Rhoades also of Cochranton; his sister Sue Emert of Meadville, and his brothers; Gene (Janet) Jewell of Hadley, Frank (DeeDee) Jewell of Meadville, and Harry (Caryl) Jewell of Meadville. He is also survived by a grandson, Kevin D. (Mae) Jewell of Portageville, NY.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Don Richard and John William (Willie) and his sisters; Charlotte Beth and Patricia Ann.

Friends and family will be received at the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, 160 Deckards Run Rd. Utica, on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm with government distancing enforced. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 11:00am at the church with a family gathering at 10:00am. Rev. Doug Strawn from the church will preside for the services.

Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorial tributes and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com, and in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church Loan Reduction Fund in David’s name.

