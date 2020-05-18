Donna N. Willison, 78, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday evening, May 16, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born August 9, 1941 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Max Oliver and Mary (Beveridge) Reese.

She married Lowell E. Wiles on September 23, 1960 and he preceded her in death on November 12, 1989. She then married Michael R. Willison on April 22, 1995, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2020.

Donna was an office manager for St. Charles Refractories. She was a member of the Oakwood Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and flowers, going to camp at the river, her cats, and the Card Club.

She is survived by three children, Wendy K. Huffman and her husband Mark, Darrel Wiles and his wife Tina, both of New Bethlehem and Crystal Shick and her husband Mike, of Rimersburg, two step-sons, Matthew Willison and his wife Lisa, of New Bethlehem and Corey Willison of Knox, fourteen grandchildren, Conan, Shannon, Skyler, Leah, Dustin, Jayme Jordan, Chase, Hunter, Brock, Kelsey, Colton, Crosby and Carter, ten great-grandchildren, two step-sisters, Gladys Rettig and her husband Paul, of Butler, and Marilyn Bingham and her husband Frank, of Allentown.

In addition to her parents, and both husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Smith, two brothers, Jack Reese and Tom Reese, a sister, Maxine Dotchin, a step brother, Gordon McKinnis, and a step sister, Nellie Zimmel.

A private funeral service for the family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Rex Munsee officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donna’s name to the Alzheimer Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

