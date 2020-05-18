Featured Local Job: Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers

As we continue to grow and expand, Neiswonger Construction, Inc. has immediate openings for an experienced Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers at multiple locations.

Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

Duties May Include:

Inspecting bulldozers, excavators, loaders and other heavy construction equipment for proper performance, and inspect equipment to detect faults and malfunctions.

Diagnosing faults or malfunctions using computerized and other testing equipment to determine the extent of repair required.

Adjust equipment and repair or replace defective parts, components or systems using hand and power tools.

Testing repaired equipment for proper performance and to ensure that work meets manufacturers’ specifications.

Clean, lubricate and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment.

Service attachments and working tools.

May perform repair work on heavy trucks.

Experienced Welders

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

Laborers

1 YEAR OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

All Positions are Full Time with Benefits Available.

Apply online: neiswongerconstruction@gmail.com, call 814-764-3455 or fax resume to (814) 764-5772

