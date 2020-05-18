Featured Local Jobs: Staffing Opportunities with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

