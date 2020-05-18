Gary R. Carll

Gary Roger Carll, born February 8, 1947, died peacefully on Saturday May 9th, 2020.

Gary grew up in the Oil City area of Pennsylvania where he graduated High School.

He was involved in the Boy Scouts Of America here and obtained the highest rank in scouting- Eagle Scout.

Gary served his country in times of war and peace. A disabled veteran, he served in the United Stated Air Force during the Vietnam war, the United States Postal Service and ultimately retired from the United States Department of Defense in 2010.

Gary was a proud Clarion University of Pennsylvania Golden Eagle where he obtained his BS and MA.

He was the beloved husband to Margaret, his wife of 53 years. He was the proud father to Steven (Jennifer Fischer) Carll and Stephanie (Kurt) Achenbach. Gary’s seven grandchildren Jarod, Austin (proudly serving in the United States Air Force) Paige, Lucas, Sammy, Victoria, and Alex- loved him to the moon and back, just as he loved them.

He was the oldest brother to seven younger sisters (which is why he joined the Air Force – to see a bathroom): Jacqueline (Richard) Sanderson, Jean Schiffer, Julie (Chris Samulowski), Mary Beth (Dave) Coleman, Janice Carll, Caroline (Perry) Whiting, and Peggy, who is waiting for him in Heaven, along with his infant son, Gary Jr., and his proud parents, Jaqueline and Alfred Carll.

An avid animal lover, Gary also leaves behind his beloved dog, Bear, and will continue his journey with Scout- the most annoying Chihuahua you ever met.

Finally, Gary was passionate about Vintage automobiles and partnered with his son to start Green Steam Solutions in Chambersburg, Pa. Gary’s motorcycle travels, while blasting the oldies and Bruce Springsteen, will certainly be missed by all his neighbors.

Journey well my friend, and remember, “You can’t start a fire, worrying about your little world falling apart” ~ The Boss. XOXO

