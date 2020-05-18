Linda L. Fentress, 75, of Oil City, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

Born September 2, 1944 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Leonard K. and Genevieve I. Mock Conrad.

Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved watching the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and was the sweetest, kindest person you’d ever meet.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

On September 23, 1995, she was married to Charles L. Fentress who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Nicole Conrad and her significant other, Bill Barrett of Oil City; two grandsons, Lucas Orner and Cameron Barrett; a sister Janet Owens of Oil City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Conrad and Deanna Reisinger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the Morrison Funeral Home from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Byron K. Myers officiating.

In keeping with Commonwealth Covid-19 regulations, capacity at the funeral home will be limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.

The family suggests memorials in Linda’s name be made to the funeral home.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.