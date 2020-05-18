Clarion Area Approves $14.1 Million Preliminary Budget, No Tax Increases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board at its recent May meeting unanimously approved a $14.1 million proposed final 2020-21 budget for the Clarion Area School District with no new taxes.

The final budget must be approved at its June meeting and then submitted to the state Department of Education by the end of June. Millage of 65.73 mills for property taxes is being retained at 2019-20 levels. The budget is balanced with a transfer of $254,260.00 from the fund balance.

Check here for a copy of the entire budget.

The board also approved Clarion’s $261,222.00 share of the Clarion County Career Center Budget. It was noted that two of the seven-member school districts did not approve the Career Center Budget.

“I think they (Career Center) have cut back, and there is not any fluff in this budget,” said Superintendent Joe Carrico. “It’s mostly fixed costs.”

Clarion Area’s 2020-2021 operating share within the Career Center budget projects the district’s enrollment at 33 students. That is a decrease of approximately $71,619.00 when the district’s 2019-20 budget was set at over $330,000.00. The cost per student within the 2020-2021 career center budget is set at $7,915.00.

Although it is not clear yet how classes will be held at the start of the next school year, Carrico said that it is basically going to come from the state level. More importantly, if Clarion is expected to offer online classes, it has to know how many families are connected and what types of devices, such as laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

“We’re finishing up the technology survey, and it’s already identifying the issues of concern,” said Carrico. “What does it mean when we ask if you have the internet? What does that actually mean for our families?”

Planning is continuing for some type of community celebration for students on June 7.

“It’s been pretty heartwarming,” continued Carrico. “It started out with a real simple prayer request for downtown by the district. We will also do some stuff between July and August for the kids and the community is stepping up.”

In other business:

Tuition Fees for 2020-2021 were established at $8,500.00 annually for non-resident students. Any student who is currently enrolled as a tuition student will be permitted to continue at Clarion Area under the current tuition rate of One Child-$3,894.00; Two Children-$5,452.00; Three or More Children-$6,226.00, with the following conditions:

The tuition will increase three percent a year as is the current practice;

The clause is only valid for the current tuition students enrolled in the district;

Any siblings or new students enrolling from the family of the current student(s) are subject to the new tuition rate; and

If a current tuition student withdraws and then wishes to re-enroll, they will be subject to the new tuition rate.

The Administration Board approved the lease of Chromebooks for the elementary from Clarion Office through Title funds. Clarion Office Equipment was awarded the $183,049.00 contract or $4,179.92 per month.

The following personnel items were approved:

Christy Logue, the district solicitor, was given the authority to enter into settlement negotiation with Walmart stores concerning their assessment appeal for the property identified as Map Number 19-030-066-0003 and an assessment of $4.8 million.

Crystal Johnston as Special Education Supervisor – $75,000.00 for 2020-2021 school year.

Summer Custodial Positions



– Karen Wells $13.05

– Peggy Rex $13.25

– Anita Sharrar $12.15

– Deanna Schmader $10.10

– Loni Beichner $11.90

– Ryan Wolbert $10.00

– Mike Lawson $12.00

– Douglas Pappas $12.00

– Mike Lawson $12.00 – Douglas Pappas $12.00 June meetings include June 9, Facilities Committee at 6:00 p.m. and Work Session at 7:00 p.m.; June 16, Athletic Committee at 6:00 p.m. and Monthly Board Meeting at 7:00 p.m.

