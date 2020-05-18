No Work Release, Visitations at Jail Until Clarion County Turns ‘Green’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Jail will not consider loosening its COVID-19 restrictions until Clarion County enters into the green phase of readiness identified by Pennsylvania.

The Prison Board last week voted to retain the same strict guidelines that do not allow visitations or work release for prisoners. Warden Jeff Hornberger noted that there are only two prisoners who were on work release when Pennsylvania stated the COVID-19 restriction. One was working for a local manufacturer, and the other was employed at a construction job.

Clarion County has passed through the red phase, and has moved to the yellow phase.

The green phase allows the economy to reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. Public health indicators will continue to be monitored, with restrictions implemented as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum. Green means all businesses will open while following the CDC/Department of Health guidelines, individuals must follow the CDC/Department of Health guidelines, and the remaining aggressive mitigation orders lifted. The state has not yet decided when green will “go.”

On a motion by Judge Sara Seidle-Patton and seconded by District Attorney Drew Welsh, Hornberger will look at available computer video presentations to allow some visits. Hornberger said he was aware of some companies offering free services on a limited trial basis.

The jail population continues to fluctuate with only four commitments and 24 releases during April for an average daily population of 63.90. New prisoners are quarantined in a single cell upon their arrival.

As of May 1, 2020, there were 10 females, 39 males, and two temporary transfers.

During the month, 167 inmates were seen by the counselor, seven inmates were under suicide watch, and 19 inmates were seen by a psychiatrist.

There were 17 misconduct reviews and three grievance reviews.

The nurse’s report included three inmates seen by the nurse, 16 inmates seen by Seneca medical via zoom, one inmate went to the hospital for tests, one inmate went to outside doctors in Clarion County, and five inmates were seen in the emergency room.

Expenditures for the month were $168,929.78 and year to date figures are $716,632.02. The jail’s total original budget for 2020 was $2,645,688.14.

