State Police Respond to Collision on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a collision on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, on Route 36, west of Nut Cracker Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 29-year-old Hillery F. Yontz, of Rocky River, Ohio, was traveling south on Route 36 when a deer entered the roadway from the opposing lane of travel. Yontz’s 2018 Honda CRV struck the deer with its right front.

Yontz was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.

