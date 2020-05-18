Burns & Burns Insurance Announces Retirement of John Kehoe

CLARION, Pa. – Burns & Burns Insurance would like to congratulate John Kehoe on his retirement from the New Wilmington, PA branch!

John spent 21 years with Burns & Burns as a licensed insurance agent and Regional Vice President. He is designated with his CLU, ChFC, AAI, and only one credit away from CPCU. John Kehoe graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with his MBA.

John is a metallurgical engineer and worked in the steel mill industry for 17 years with four companies, each with their own financial difficulties. He then got into the insurance industry after being hired at the Leland C. King Agency in Mercer. In 1999, his agency was acquired by Burns & Burns. Kehoe has been with B&B ever since until his last day on May 15th, 2020.

John plans to stay busy during his retirement with plans to work on his home garden. He will also continue to officiate high school and college swimming and diving, and high school volleyball. John is also a trustee at his church and a Rotarian.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

The full-service agency recently celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to do full coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.