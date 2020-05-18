Ronald Gene Aylesworth, 74 of Mineral Twp, Polk, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home.

Ronald was born in Franklin on November 28, 1945 to the late Ralph and Mary (Woods) Aylesworth.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and went on to serve his Country in the United States Army, Vietnam Era.

After his service he worked at National Fuel Gas until his retirement.

Ronald was an avid golfer, playing in many leagues over his years. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed the company of his friends and having meals with “The Round Table” at Grove City Main Street Diner, as well as eating with friends at Kings in Barkeyville and Franklin.

Ronald attended Center United Methodist Church.

Ronald was married to his beloved wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Syster, she preceded him in death on February 18, 2012.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Shannon Aylesworth and companion Ed Abel of Hernando, FL, Nicole Sweigart and husband Shawn of Harrisburg, siblings; John Aylesworth and wife Diane of Polk, Marlene Walbourn of Polk, Judy Shiner and husband Tom of Franklin, Paul Aylesworth and wife Merle of Franklin, and Richard Aylesworth and wife Judy of South Carolina, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Phillip, and Donald “Butch” Aylesworth.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro.

Due to recent health concerns, funeral arrangements will be private.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.