Rotary Looks at Economic Landscape After Coronavirus Through Janney’s Luschini

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotarians last week received an exclusive look at the economic landscape and the impact of coronavirus.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Mark Luschini, of Janney Capital Management, and Clarion Rotarian Matt Lerch.)

Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist, President, and Chief Investment Officer, of Janney Capital Management, joined local Rotarians online for a Zoom meeting.

Luschini also appears on many financial cable shows to offer his views on the economy.

What follows are some of Luschini’s comments during the meeting:

We started this year – the first two and a half months of 2020 – seeing accelerating economic growth in the United States, another positive year, the economy in 2019 and the 10th consecutive plus years of economic expansion – a historical record.

The consumer was in good shape relative to wage growth in their balance sheets after having paid down debt and increased savings lost in the aftermath of the great financial crisis.

In addition to that, escalating trade tensions between the United States and China in 2019 led to concern in the business community. Business leaders had a more visible outlook on what the economy was likely to look like going forward – not just domestically, but also globally.

All of that turns reality upside down after the predator coronavirus blindsided us.

We first saw about six or seven weeks ago initial unemployment claims. We had about an increase of 70,000 on a week over week basis. That was the first indication of job losses that have now amounted to the north of 33 million unemployed in just the last seven weeks.

Just a few months ago, there was a 50-year low of three and a half percent unemployed. Because of some miscounting, some individuals that were counted as being unemployed really worked, actually suggesting that that unemployment rate was probably about five percent higher. You can see that if we look at the underemployment rate, which is another component of the jobs report that comes out the first Friday of every month, it looks at not just those who are unemployed, but those who are working part-time that would otherwise want a full-time job – at 22.8 percent. This estimate is indicative of the economic damage inflicted in the labor market.

Now, one could look at that and say that’s awful. However, there’s also been surveys taken of those who are let go, and about 77 percent of those have responded saying that they expect their job loss to be temporary. They were furloughed, or they have been let go and are collecting unemployment.

It would be exceedingly valuable to help to restart the economy because consumption drives 70 percent of economic activity in the United States. Still, right now, that’s an expectation and not necessarily a realization of what we’re likely to see, so we’re going to continue to see economic damage inflicted.

There are some early re-openings in the economy, and over 29 states have already reopened or will be reopening this week. Some say that in the next few days, about 46 percent of the U.S. GDP will be operating.

Once the rebooting starts, hopefully, we’re going to start to see some of that be reflected on the improvement in economic data as we go forward. With the demand and destruction that occurred as a consequence of the decay in economic growth and job losses, the economy is not likely to see a complete recovery any time soon.

Still, at least we can see the glide path upon which we could start to understand.

Economic growth recovery in the U.S. is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen and even exceeding that of the Great Depression during the second quarter of this year. The way forward is to see better economic gains in the third quarter of this year and build upon that in the fourth quarter this year.

None of this has been lost on policymakers. The Federal Reserve, along with governmental officials, acted very swiftly in response to anticipating what was likely to be the outcome that we’re experiencing today.

The Federal Reserve, for instance, immediately took interest rates to zero percent, and no less than nine different facilities helped restore operational functionality to the credit markets.

They used the old playbook that would help to replace the economy in the aftermath of the great financial crisis. But, not only have they renewed three programs that they utilized during the last great financial crisis, they also added six more to increase their firepower.

We’ve had three phases now, the last of which was the CARES Act.

CARES was massive, totaling over $2 trillion, collectively, between the fed response and what we’ve seen so far from the government about $1.1 trillion spent so far, with another 1.8 trillion dollars expected to be spent into the economy by the end of September. This is about 38 percent of U.S. GDP, 38 percent of what our country typically produces.

On an annualized basis, the funding of the economy over the next 12 months is massive support for economic activity. None of these activities cure the coronavirus. Still, they will help to cushion the blow and allow businesses and employees to sustain themselves, make good on their financial obligations hopefully, and to bridge economic recovery.

Hopefully, the economy recovers in the second half of this year.

The stimulus is likely to stay in place. The government is talking about the infrastructure and helping to support state and local governments, which will then mean more if you will stimulate the economy, which we think will not only once again be helpful here in the latter part of this year, but lead to above-trend growth throughout 2021.