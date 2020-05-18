 

Say What?!: Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel Earns Guinness Record for Cleaning River

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

river cleanBALTIMORE, Md. – Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel, a solar and hydro powered trash interceptor that removes debris from the city’s Jones Falls River, was awarded a Guinness World Record for clearing 63.3 tons of garbage in one month.

The googly-eyed trash wheel, invented by Baltimore local John Kellett for the Healthy Harbor Initiative of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, cleared 63.3 tons of trash from the mouth of the river from April 1 to April 30, 2017, Guinness World Records announced.

Read the full story here.


