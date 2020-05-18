Scott Duane “Skip” Crissman, 54, of Fairmount City, died on Friday May 15, 2020 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born on March 7, 1966 in Clarion, he was the son of Everett R. and Margaret (Crissman) Yarger.

Scott enjoyed doing carpentry work, fishing, and going to tractor and truck pulls. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life.

He is survived by his parents, Everett and Margaret Yarger of Fairmount City, a sister, Lisa Matters and her husband, Josh of Brookville, two brothers, Barry Crissman and his wife, Sherri of New Bethlehem and Gene Yarger of Kittanning, three nieces, Audriana Neiswonger, Shanelle Francher (Lance), and Isabella Neiswonger, a nephew, Cody Neiswonger, a great niece, Ariana Johnston, and his best friend, Ardo.

Scott was preceded in death by a step brother, Russ Yarger, and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Roslie Crissman.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, a viewing for family will be held on Wednesday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service for family, will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating. Interment will follow in the Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery near Dayton, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Scott’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

