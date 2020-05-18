 

Senior Spotlight: Cameron Schmader Headed to Pitt to Pursue Pharmacy Degree

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

cameron-schmader-newWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Cameron Schmader.

Name: Cameron Schmader
Name of school: North Clarion
Hometown: Lucinda
Parents: Terry and Denise Schmader

Tell us about yourself: Currently I am working at Macbeth’s Cabins in Cook Forest, where I met Ben Roethlisberger last summer. I enjoy spending time outside, traveling, hanging out with friends, spending time with family, shooting pistols with my dad, and attending church.

ben-r

School activities and sports: Science Olympiad, Junior Historians, Youth Council, Student Council, and National Honor Society.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Sandrock, Mrs. Mizerak, and Mrs. Koch

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite memories from school: Going to homecoming and prom, making jokes with Mollie during chem labs.

Future plans: In the fall, I will be attending the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a degree in pharmacy (h2p).

Advice for future students: Be grateful for the little things.

Pets: Harley and Brandi

IMG_6049 - Terry Schmader

Favorite bands: Luke Bryan, Blackbear

Favorite movies: The Best of Me and To Joey with Love

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Patrick Dempsey

dempsey

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Hot dogs

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes, because it is chunks of food in a liquid, served in a bowl with a spoon.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I would like to thank my parents, my sister Avery, my friend Mollie, all of my family, and everyone else who supported me over the years.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


