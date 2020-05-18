State Police Calls: Assault, Car vs. Deer Collision

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Respond to Assault in Washington Township

State police filed the following charges against 65-year-old Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr., of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on May 13:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred on May 10 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 3 with Judge Schill presiding.

Car Versus Deer Collision on Route 36

Marienville-based State Police responded to a collision on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, on Route 36, west of Nut Cracker Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 29-year-old Hillery F. Yontz, of Rocky River, Ohio, was traveling south on Route 36 when a deer entered the roadway from the opposing lane of travel. Yontz’s 2018 Honda CRV struck the deer with its right front.

Yontz was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.

