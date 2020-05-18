 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Assault, Car vs. Deer Collision

Monday, May 18, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-day-timeCLARION/JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Respond to Assault in Washington Township

State police filed the following charges against 65-year-old Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr., of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on May 13:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred on May 10 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 3 with Judge Schill presiding.

Car Versus Deer Collision on Route 36

Marienville-based State Police responded to a collision on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:07 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, on Route 36, west of Nut Cracker Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 29-year-old Hillery F. Yontz, of Rocky River, Ohio, was traveling south on Route 36 when a deer entered the roadway from the opposing lane of travel. Yontz’s 2018 Honda CRV struck the deer with its right front.

Yontz was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.