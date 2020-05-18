Mrs. Theda E. (Schettler) Foy, age 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare.

She was born, February 5, 1919 on her family’s farm in Marble, PA to the late Earl and Edna (Wilkinson) Schettler.

She attended Farmington High School.

On September 1, 1937, she married Francis K.“Fuzz” Foy. Together they lived in Leeper, Fryburg, Oil City, and Lucinda, PA. They enjoyed their life together.

A regular highlight to their weeks was their Friday night square dancing dates.

Theda was a loving wife and mother to their 4 children: Ken Foy (deceased) Mary Foy Hoover Mitchell (deceased), Jim Foy and wife Carol of Rocky Grove, PA and Sandra Foy Stahlman and husband Bob of Homosassa, FL.

They shared 37 years of marriage before his death in 1974. Theda never remarried and was still anxiously waiting for their reuniting after being separated from him for nearly half a century.

Theda enjoyed baking, cooking, and entertaining. She loved square dancing, church picnics, playing cards, bingo, romance novels, and yard sales. Always a devoted grandmother, she spent much of her time helping to care for her 11 grandchildren. Many of whom remember her arriving to stay with them carrying her red suitcase.

She remained in Lucinda for several years and regular long visits with her on the farm were normal occurrences that hold deep memories for her grandkids.

Theda’s faith was immensely important to her. She remained an active Catholic with a deep prayer life all throughout her days. She was a member of several Catholic churches and most recently a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. She led the Rosary Society for many years and was active on several committees. She gained great strength and comfort from her relationship with Christ, and held a true devotion to the Blessed Mother.

Theda endured much during her 101 years of life. Many loves, losses, triumphs and sacrifices of the times and within her family. She was strong, wise, funny and had an amazing way of accepting all who came into her life. Her home was open to everyone and anyone. She took care of many through her warm meals and fierce love over the years. Theda used many funny phrases that have and will continue to bring comfort to her family. Her ability to laugh at herself and her giggle will live on in all her loved ones hearts.

In addition to two of her children, she is survived by 9 grandchildren that she loved with all of her heart, Greg Foy, Lisa Foy Winger, Eric Foy (Suzette) & Amy Foy Botts all of Oil City, Jimmy Foy (Betsey) of Franklin, Marisa Hoover Smith (Chris) of Edinboro, Katy Hoover of Leheigh Acres, FL, JoEla Ramjit of Cape Coral, FL, and Sara Stahlman Woolf (Jim) of Chambersburg, PA. She meant the world to her numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren to whom she will be missed immensely.

Besides being preceded in death by her parents, husband and two of her children, she was also sad to have lost her brother Don Schettler, sisters Dean Wilson and Peggy Detar, and her grandsons Bobby and Marc Stahlman.

Later in life, she resided for many years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, formerly known as The Golden Living Center. She shared a close bond with several of her caretakers. Her family is grateful for the people who worked with her and took care of her when they were not able to.

To show appreciation to the many there that loved her and are grieving her loss, the family asks that you consider a donation in her memory to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab – (Activities department), 1293 Grandview Rd., Oil City, PA 16301.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown, PA, and the family will announce a date and details for that celebration, to greet all who loved her.

The Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township completed funeral arrangements, and online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Together, her family rejoices in knowing she had a beautiful life and a peaceful death. In her words we will remember, “It’s a great life, if you don’t weaken.”

