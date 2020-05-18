Two Busted in Clarion County Drug Sting Face Preliminary Hearings Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man and a woman are due in court tomorrow on charges stemming from a drug sting that resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics last year.

Wayne P. Devine, 36, of Carnegie, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Devine is facing the following charges in connection with the sale of suboxone in Clarion County in May of 2018: