Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to the scene of an accident involving two vehicles on Sunday night.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, for a crash on South Third Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Clarion Fire & Hose No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were called to the scene.

No one was injured.

The scene was cleared at 11:13 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.