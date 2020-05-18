William E. Latchaw, 92, a well-known longtime Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1:00 AM Saturday, May 16, 2020, in his granddaughter’s home in Thomasville, York County; following a period of declining health.

He was born December 14, 1927 in Hannaville, a beloved son of the late: Daniel C. and Daisy May Brandon Latchaw.

Following his education, Bill enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during World War II. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal. He was honorably discharged from active duty on January 7, 1949.

He had worked for a time at the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (C.P.T.) in Franklin; and until his retirement, he had worked for a number of years in the maintenance department of The Valley Grove School District.

While in Franklin, he was a longtime active member, and presently remains, a lifetime member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge, Myrtle Lodge #316.

Mr. Latchaw will be remembered by his family as the ultimate handyman. He would always be tinkering, fixing and working around his home. He was proficient at electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and construction. He also enjoyed hunting in his earlier years. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married to the former Brigitte S.K. Hohn on December 8, 1948. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2017.

Mr. Latchaw is survived by his children: William F. Latchaw and his wife, Jean of Franklin; Beverly Froncek and her husband, James of Erie; and Barbara Woods and her longtime companion, Michael Lauer of New Oxford, PA.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Angelique “Angel” Campbell and her spouse, Jaymie; Aaron Campbell and his wife, Melanie; Elton Latchaw and his wife, Gina; William F. Latchaw, Jr.; Brianne Reed and her husband, Aaron; James Froncek; and Philip Woods and his wife, Kristi; in addition to eight great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his seventeen brothers and sisters.

It was Mr. Latchaw’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private, with burial to be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Mr. Latchaw’s name to either: The Alzheimer’s Association, please visit www.alz.org to danate; or to your local American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

